CASTLETON — The basketball gods were looking down fondly on the Castleton University men's basketball team Wednesday night against Russell Sage College.
Last Tuesday in the Spartans' season opener against SUNY Cobleskill, Castleton lost in the most heartbreaking way, on a buzzer beater in overtime.
Wednesday night, the Spartans were on the right side of the late heroics, beating Russell Sage 77-75 in a nailbiter at Glenbrook Gymnasium.
Graduate student Tray Wright was the one playing hero for the Spartans.
A Darvin Lovette layup with 51 seconds left pushed the Gators ahead, but Castleton responded with a layup of its own by Alex Blackmore to tie it again, set up on a great feed by Justin Schwarzbeck.
A quality defensive possession forced Russell Sage into a shot clock violation, setting up the Spartans for a final regulation possession with five seconds left.
With the Gators in full-court pressure, Castleton got the ball to Wright, who dribbled down the left side the court, all the way for a successful lay-in with 0.7 seconds left on the clock to secure the win.
"My coaches told me just to get it across half court," Wright said. "They liked how they were matched up on me. I pretty much had a wide open lane."
"I know how fast (Tray) is and when I saw them pick up full court, I thought to myself that I don't mind the look of this," said Castleton coach Paul Culpo.
Wright got a good look and he attacked it. Wright is a fifth-year player who joined Castleton this year and was a three-year standout at Washington College in his home state of Maryland.
Wright and fellow graduate transfer Joe Russell are playing big roles on the team in the early going and their experience has been invaluable.
"(Tray) and Joe are fifth year guys that have played a lot of basketball," Culpo said.
Wright has enjoyed imparting some of his knowledge on a younger crop of Spartans.
"I've played a lot of college basketball, so I've been in a lot of these situations before," Wright said.
Castleton looked like it might be on its way to a comfortable win in the early stretches of the second half. Leading at the half by four points, the Spartans were the ones with their foot on the gas pedal out of the break, going on a 7-0 run.
Castleton's lead swelled to 13 four minutes into the second half, but the Gators responded in a big way, going on a 13-0 run to tie the game.
Russell Sage took its first lead since the opening half on a Lovette jumper with less than eight minutes to play and the teams battled down the stretch with neither side leading by more than three points the rest of the way.
"Basketball is a game of runs," Wright said. "Sticking to the stuff that we know that we can do well, defensively, talking, and offensively, moving the ball and making sure guys are getting shots in the right spots.
"They went on a run and made it tight, but we kept saying to each other that we've been in this position before."
Wright had a game-high 22 points and was actively defensively with four steals. Russell chipped in 13 points and flirted with a triple double with nine assists and eight rebounds. Blackmore had 13 points and John Walsh had 11 points off the bench.
Freshman Will Radcliff, an early standout for Castleton, picked up an injury in the early going and only played eight minutes.
Noah Girard and Jackson Brown paced the Gators with 20 points apiece. Girard has a smooth jumper and knocked down four 3s.
Shooting touch runs in the Girard family as Noah's cousin is Joseph Girard III, a senior guard at Division I Syracuse who scored a New York State record of 4,763 points while playing at Glens Falls High School. He's the only player in the state's history to score more than 3,000 points.
Castleton has had its share of close contests early in the season. The Cobleskill and Sage game are the obvious examples, but the Spartans' other two contests were decided by 10 or less points as well.
"Being in a tight situation and having gone through that, I don't think it hurts you. It's hard to win," said Culpo, who earned his 201st collegiate coaching win "It's good to get the second one. We have two big ones coming up this weekend."
Culpo is referring to the Barre Granite Association College Classic, which is set for Friday and Saturday at the venerable Barre Auditorium.
Both games will be challenges, taking on NVU-Johnson (4-1) Friday night and Norwich University (2-1) Saturday night.
