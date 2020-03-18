Dick Wright can’t quite say he was the last graduate to pick up his diploma for Bristol High School in 1968, the year the school closed its doors and fed into the new Mount Abraham Union High School. But he came close.
Alphabetical order made Wright the next-to-last Bristol High graduate. Linda Zeno earned the distinction of being the last one.
But Wright has earned other distinctions during his 35 years as a high school varsity softball coach.
His Proctor High School team won a softball state title with one of the slowest pitchers on the face of the softball planet in 1992. Katha Pehm was a control artist who threw slow serves to the plate that must have looked as big as watermelons to the batters.
But Pehm threw well enough to break Danville’s heart in that 1992 championship game in Randolph, beating the Indians 6-5.
Then, in 2000, Wright’s Rutland softball team won a state crown with one of the fastest pitchers in state history. Danielle Hendee was clocked by pitching guru Bill Olney at 71 mph in a state championship game and that was in the seventh inning.
Hendee muffled the BFA-St. Albans bats in the state title game that season, the Raiders winning 2-0.
Wright had high hopes for the Raiders this season after they were ousted by Missisquoi 8-7 in the Division I quarterfinals in 2019 on a controversial call at the end of the game.
He said his Raiders were psyched for this season and determined to have a better ending.
Now, it is questionable if the season will even have a beginning.
COVID-19 is a virus threatening to shut down the country, say nothing of the softball season.
The Vermont Principals’ Association has pushed the date back for the start of spring sports practices from March 23 to April 6 but there are those who wonder if the season will ever get played.
“I am not optimistic. The girls are frustrated and disappointed,” Wright said.
“But this time, it’s not just one school. We are all in this together.”
Entering his 36th year, Wright is at “something like 340 victories” and counting.
But when does the counting begin?
