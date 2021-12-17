WEST RUTLAND — Sportswriter Kal Oakes was covering a high school basketball doubleheader on Thursday night in Kentucky for the Georgetown News-Graphic. He was thankful that the second game began on time, thanks to the mercy clock in that state that employs running time when a team is ahead by 36 points or more.
There is no mercy clock in Vermont and the West Rutland boys basketball team was glad of it even in the 82-17 defeat it absorbed on Thursday night at the hands of a strong White River Valley team.
West Rutland’s roster includes six freshmen and six sophomores and they just want to play. And they never stopped playing, hustling until the end.
The lopsided score did not dull the effort of the West Rutland fans, either. They reached their highest decibel level of the night late in the game when Josh Jackson and Michael Cain connected on 3-point field goals for their Golden Horde.
“They won’t stop playing,” West Rutland coach Ali Mitchell said proudly about her players.
They certainly could have been deflated when the Wildcats got out to a 35-4 first-quarter lead and pushed the margin to 52-5 by halftime.
WRV coach Mike Gaudette slowed the tempo for his team in the second half. The Wildcats, who ran the floor so well with their athleticism in the first half while collecting buckets in transition, began to work the ball around much more methodically.
But the shooting was still deadly. Dominic Craven nailed three straight 3-point field goals out of the locker room and then took the ball to the hoop. His 11 quick points pushed the score to 63-5 and from there they built the lead to 71-7 after the third quarter.
“It can be hard to play in a game like this,” Craven said.
Craven led the Wildcats with 28 points. Three teammates joined him in double figures — Arliss Spaulding with 13, post player Weston Twombly with 12 and Brayden Russ with 10.
Garrett Owens led the Horde with four points. Jackson, Cain and Clayton Kessop added three points apiece.
“In the first quarter, we shot the ball well and we got out in transition,” Gaudette said.
The Wildcats are 2-1 with their win over Oxbow in Hartford’s Stretch Gillam Tournament.
Now, they have a stern test with a very good Northfield team coming into their gym on Wednesday.
The Golden Horde falls to 0-2.
Gaudette made certain to tell Mitchell following the game how impressed he was her players’ hustle and commitment throughout the game.
“We are just so young but we’ll get there,” Mitchell said. “We want to get better every day and today’s game, believe it or not, was better than Tuesday’s (at Leland & Gray).”
Mitchell will be looking for the Horde to take the next step in their maturation on Dec. 21 at Twin Valley.
