WEST RUTLAND — The White River Valley softball team is 11-0 and 24-2 over the last two seasons. The reasons were on display on Tuesday in the Wildcats’ 11-3 victory over West Rutland.
The Wildcats have the pitching and the hitting. The defense? It was difficult to tell about that area because Westside did not put the ball in play a lot. WRV pitcher Fiona Vaillancourt had 12 strikeouts.
Assuming that WRV is the best that Division III has to offer, West Rutland coach Laurie Serrani could find plenty to like about her D-IV team’s performance on Tuesday.
The Golden Horde got in an early hole, trailing 8-0 after three innings, and played the Wildcats evenly the rest of the way.
“I was up front with the girls and told them this was going to be a real challenge for us,” Serrani said.
The challenge reared its head early. WRV scored four times in the first and then in the bottom of the frame, Vaillancourt struck out the first two batters she faced.
The big blow in the first was a three-run triple by Chelsie Trask.
The Wildcats scored two in the second and two in the third to build the lead to 8-0.
West Rutland pitcher Elizabeth Bailey began to get in a groove. The Wildcats didn’t score in the fourth, sixth or seventh.
The Golden Horde began to time Vaillancourt’s serves in the fourth when they scored their three runs. Kiana Grabowski, Peyton Guay and Samara Raiche had hits in the inning with Raiche picking up an RBI.
WRV coach John Rhoades visited Vaillancourt and she responded by notching her sixth and seventh strikeouts to end the rally.
“I had been throwing a lot of curve balls and outside pitches. They were getting used to it,” Vaillancourt said. “It was starting to get into my head.”
She made the adjustments and the Golden Horde never scored again.
Rhoades has three pitchers he uses — Vaillancourt, Trask and Blake Southworth.
Vaillancourt is the No. 1 but Rhoades won’t hesitate to call on either Trask or Southworth.
“If Fiona is struggling, I will bring in either of the other two,” said the former Norwich University head baseball coach.
Southworth led the Wildcats at the plate with a double and single and Trask had the bases-clearing triple.
Vaillancourt was perfect through three innings but Grabowski broke up the no-hit bid in the fourth. The three hits the Horde had in that inning were their only base hits in the game.
Vaillancourt and Trask were pitchers on the 2018 Whitchester team that edged Proctor 8-7 in the state championship game, the last year that Whitcomb High and Rochester High were open.
They, along with Southworth, are seniors now.
They are seniors doing a good job of dealing with the pressure of an undefeated season.
“We try not to think about it,” Vaillancourt said. “If you lose a game or two, it’s not a big deal.”
Not a big deal because there is always the D-III playoffs.
“Green Mountain is a team we are worried about (in the D-III playoffs) because we have seen them a couple of times,” Vaillancourt said.
“I think we are excited to see some teams that we haven’t played yet.”
West Rutland takes a 7-4 record into Thursday’s home game against Poultney.
NOTES: Castleton University softball coach Eric Ramey was at the game eyeballing talent. ... West Rutland eighth grade center fielder Aubrey Beaulieu made the defensive play of the day, a hard running catch of a sinking line drive to rob Hannah White of a base hit. ... White River Valley and West Rutland are both defending state champions. WRV defeated BFA-Fairfax 7-3 in the 2019 championship game and West Rutland humbled Blue Mountain 19-9 in the 2019 D-IV title game.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.