SOUTH ROYALTON — These Wildcats have many more than nine lives. When the White River Valley baseball team defeated Green Mountain 9-0 on Saturday, it was the Wildcats, 26th consecutive victory.
They have never lost a game under the banner of White River Valley Union High School since the school began in 2019. South Royalton, the forerunner to WRV, lost to Danville in the Royals' final game in the 2018 state championship game.
White River Valley coach Devin Cilley said it is a source of pride that the team has remained perfect under the White River Valley name.
"It feels good," he said after Saturday's win hiked the record to 7-0.
Green Mountain had chances, stranding eight base runners through the first five innings.
Each time WRV right-hander Carter Stratton was in trouble, he was able to notch a strikeout. He had 11 of them.
The Chieftains' best opportunity came in the fifth when Ty Merrill singled and Jack Boyle hammered a double to deep right, putting two runners in scoring position with only one out.
But Stratton fanned the next two batters.
"I get super support from my team. We have a phenomenal defense," Stratton said. "We have a very solid team."
Stratton said the long winning streak brings no extra pressure.
"It is not anything that we think about," the senior said.
The previous game they were down by a run heading into the sixth against Bellows Falls but came back to win 6-4.
"We know we have a good team and we know that we can come back," Stratton said.
"We have not been behind much but when we have been they have been able to come back," Cilley said.
They did not have to worry about coming back on this day. The Wildcats grabbed a run in the first inning and ran away from there.
Domenic Craven walked, took third on Stratton's base hit and dashed home on Tyler Ballentine's ground out.
After that, the Wildcats did all their damage in two innings, scoring four in the third and four in the sixth.
Both innings, the Green Mountain pitchers had trouble locating the plate. WRV was the recipient of five walks in the third and three walks and a hit batsman in the sixth.
Green Mountain coach Matt McCarthy went through four pitchers. Left-hander Ty Merrill started and went 2.2 innings. He was followed by Branden Rose, Sawyer Pippin and Josh Cohen.
Ballentine got the key hit in the third, a two-run single.
Austin Tracy's infield single was the only hit in the sixth. An error and control problems allowed the Wildcats to do most of the damage in that frame. Curtis Barry earned an RBI with a ground out.
Winning has been gratifying, Cilley said, because the Wildcats have put the effort in to achieve it.
"They have been putting in the work in practice every day," he said.
Green Mountain slipped to 3-5.
Designated hitter James Birmingham and Merrill led the Chiefs at the plate with two hits apiece and Boyle had a double.
Merrill made the defensive play of the day, a catch on the dead run in the left-center gap to rob Craven of an extra-base hit.
Stratton grew stronger as the game progressed. He retired the last eight hitters in a row.
The game ended with a highlight-reel play. WRV second baseman Jacob Barry made a diving catch of Merrill's hard line drive.
The day kept the Wildcats entrenched in the No. 1 spot in Division IV with unbeatens Blue Mountain and Arlington next.
