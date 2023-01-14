CHESTER — Back in December when the season was just beginning, the White River Valley boys basketball team endured a double-digit loss to Green Mountain in the Stretch Gillam Tournament at Hartford.
Saturday, WRV came into Green Mountain's own house and hung a 66-49 defeat on the Chieftains.
"The difference today was our intensity," White River Valley guard Braydon Russ said.
"We came out in the first quarter at Hartford thinking that it was going to be easier than it was. We didn't make that same mistake today."
The Wildcats are a young team and Russ said they are just beginning to come into their own.
"We continue to play well as a unit," Russ said.
Russ led the Wildcats with 24 points. Zander Clark followed with 11 and Tattin Griffin tossed in 10.
Tanner Swisher's 18 points led the Chiefs. Eben Mosher had 13 before fouling out early in the fourth quarter and Caleb Merrow added eight points.
The intensity of which Russ spoke at the start of the game, sent the early message as the Wildcats won the first quarter 20-8.
White River Valley coach DJ Craven felt his young team simply was not ready for the first meeting against Green Mountain in Hartford's Hanley Gym on the second night of the Gillam Tournament.
"I think we were tired from playing the night before," Craven said.
Similarly, Green Mountain coach Brian Rapanotti did not feel his team was ready for this one.
"Our effort is not there right now. I don't know why," the GM coach said.
The Chieftains also hurt themselves by committing an inordinate number of turnovers.
Some of that can be traced to youth and inexperience. They start four sophomores.
Rapanotti did have to like the way his Chieftains played in the fourth quarter when they showed the most spunk they had displayed all game.
Once trailing by 25 points, Green Mountain whittled the lead all the way down to single digits (58-49) at one juncture of that fourth stanza.
Craven felt his team played its game with a high basketball IQ.
"We have some smart players," he said.
"We really needed this game."
It elevated the Wildcats' record to 5-3 and the Chieftains fell to 5-4.
After Mosher, their big man, fouled out, the Chieftains kept charging. Swisher connected on a 3-point field goal to slice the lead to 58-44.
Later, a 3-point play going to the hoop by Aiden Labarge cut the lead to 58-49 but time was running out and some big hoops by Russ made certain the Wildcats were home free.
It all left Rapanotti puzzled. He wondered why his team could not show the same tenacity for 32 minutes that they brandished in the fourth quarter.
He hopes they can put together a full game over the next stretch because he believes the Chiefs have a bunch of winnable games coming up. That stretch begins on Tuesday with a home game against Arlington. That will be followed by road games against West Rutland, Rivendell and Twin Valley.
Rapanotti said the sophomore starters had some varsity experience but he also pointed out that it is quite different when your roles are expanded and "you are now the guys."
He is hopeful that the maturation process will begin with the Arlington game and that the Chieftains can significantly cut down on those turnovers.
The Wildcats visit Mill River on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.