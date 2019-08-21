Area high school cross country runners will begin their season in early September, possibly in oppressive heat and humidity on the trails of Rutland’s Pine Hill Park or at Bellows Falls Union High School.
It is the beginning of trying to get better in order to peak for the State Meet on Thetford’s beautiful 5K course on Oct. 26, when the weather can be blustery and quite possibly 50 or 60 degrees colder than it was for the first meet.
It was in 1991 when John Morton, a Thetford resident and two-time Olympic biathlete, designed the state-of-the art layout at Thetford.
It has since hosted numerous Vermont state championships as well as New England high school championships.
Thetford has the same magical sound to it that Patrick Gym or Barre Auditorium has to a basketball player, or that Centennial Field has for a high school baseball player.
The runners will have the opportunity to experience the state championship course in mid-season when the prestigious Thetford Academy Woods Trail Run showcases high school teams from Vermont and beyond on Oct. 5.
Mill River boasts a couple of runners with glistening resumes who have the right to harbor heady thoughts about the big day on the Thetford course.
Junior Brogan Giffin is the defending Marble Valley League (now Southern Vermont League) champion and was second in Division II at the State Meet. He was also a state champion in the 1500 and 3000 in track and field.
Just as Giffin leads the Mill River boys, Annika Heintz brings similar credentials to the Minutemen on the girls side. The sophomore is the returning league champion, was 10th at the D-II State Meet and is the state champion in the 3000.
Giffin and Heintz are good enough to dream of championships, but at this early stage, all runners have their own dreams.
It is a sport where you compete against others and also measure yourself against your own times, seeking improvement week by week.
The starting gun is about to fire.
Fair Haven
Coach Chris Stanton is expecting four freshmen to be on the team at Fair Haven but they were waiting until school was in session to have the first practice.
The Slaters are hosting a meet on Sept. 9 and they are expecting nine schools at the event.
Green Mountain
Green Mountain coach Scott Renfro is expecting some big things from senior female runners Olivia Bernier and Laurel King, as well as senior Kameron Cummings on the boys side.
Pearl Jackson and Meg Bernier round out the girls team.
Joining Cummings on the boys squad are Miles Garvin, Jonathan Oakes, Eric Heitsmith and Willum Bargfreid.
The Chieftains open on Sept. 3 at Bellows Falls with Renfro beginning his eighth season as the cross country coach.
Mill River
Heintz comes into the year with those impressive accomplishments, but she also has some support. Sadira Majorell is in her third year and placed 56th at the D-II State Meet last season.
There are two others on the girls squad and both are in their first year of cross country even though they are seniors: Alia Lunna and Olivia Suker.
“I know that Annika is going to be tough this year,” coach Kell Giffin said. “Last year really grew her confidence. I have big expectations for her.
“She put in a lot of work over the summer.
“Sadira improved dramatically last year and I am excited to see where she goes as well.”
Kell and his son Brogan have talked about goals for the season and they center on reaching certain times rather than any certain placement in races.
There are three other runners on the boys team. Senior Luke Mackintosch is in his third year of cross country and freshmen Taylor Patch and Ethan Kenny are in their first year with the sport.
One exciting part of the new season is that the Minutemen drop down from Division II to Division III, meaning that only four runners are needed to post an official score as opposed to five.
“This will be the first year that I have had a full team for both boys and girls,” Giffin said.
The Minutemen will open the season at the meet on Sept. 3 at Rutland’s Pine Hill Park.
MSJ
Megan Blais will be the new cross country coach at Mount St. Joseph.
The Mounties have five boys and one girl. No runners’ names were available at press time.
MSJ is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 3 at Rutland High’s meet at Pine Hill Park.
Otter Valley
The numbers are pretty healthy in Brandon.
The girls team is comprised of seniors Mckeen Hogan, Kelsie Sunhawk and Morgan Daly, juniors Sarah Calvin, Grace Coolidge, Brittany Corey, McKenna White and Shannon Oudman-Blackwood, sophomore Jade Flanders and freshmen Kelsey Adams, Kendra Mallette, Zoe Elliott and Morgan White.
Making up the boys team are juniors Joseph Cijka, Parker Todd and Liam Murphy, and sophomore Caleb Chisamore.
“The three junior boys are returning. They are our leaders. It will be exciting to see where they go this year,” coach Brooke Kimball said.
“And we have a ton of girls.”
The Sudbury Road Race had always been a tradition on OV’s schedule but the race ceased to exist last year.
Brandon Recreation Director Bill Moore, OV middle school coach Bob Clark and Kimball are attempting to resurrect it.
Last year, the Otters replaced the Sudbury race with a meet at Randolph.
“We will keep the Randolph race. I love their course,” Kimball said.
The Otters launch the season with the first of the weekly Tuesday league races at Rutland High’s Pine Hill Park on Sept. 3.
Rutland
There were some heavy graduation losses at Rutland but they should be offset by some returning runners who have looked strong in the preseason. There are 12 boys and eight girls.
Returning seniors on the boys team are Dylan Roussel and Noah Howe. Alex Stoutes is a senior out for the first time.
Juniors are Ethan Woodbury and Caleb Dundas and sophomores are Brady Geisler, Max McCalla, Phillip Mahar, Callum Smathers and Owen Dube-Johnson.
Seth McCutcheon is the lone freshman.
“Dylan and Brady are showing really good things,” coach Steve French said.
Roussel and Geisler have looked especially strong in the preseason and with a strong cast around them, the Raiders look to show well on Sept. 3 when they begin the season at Pine Hill Park by hosting the first of the weekly Southern Vermont League races.
The girls are led by senior Rosanna Hyde, one of the league’s top runners last year. The other senior is Phoebe Wood, who is also strong in the endurance sports.
Juniors are Fiona Pol, Makieya and Cecily McCormick.
Deirdre Lillie is a sophomore.
Freshmen are Call Alexander and Sierra McDermott, a transfer from Poultney.
Springfield
Five boys and five girls will carry the colors for Steve Lawrence’s Springfield Cosmos.
The girls are led by junior Anna Ondre, who turned in a top-10 finish in the Marble Valley League last year. She is joined by juniors Skyler Congdon, Chloe Jerman-Brown and sophomores Alicia Ostrom and Olivia Loney.
The boys squad features Kayden Huntley, the lone senior. Returning runners are sophomores Owen Miller, Austin LaPlante and Connor Young. Freshman Damian Stagner joins the team this year.
“This should be a fun and rewarding season, thanks to the hard work these athletes have been putting in. I see a lot of potential,” Lawrence said.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.