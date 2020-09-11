Fair Haven cross country coach Randy Shutters completed his cancer treatments on June of 2018. The prognosis did not sound good.
Today, there is no evidence of any cancer and Shutters describes his present state of health as “amazing.”
Shutters feels interacting with the athletes each day is a main part of his good fortune.
“I believe being around them has been better for me than all the treatments. It has been a blessing,” he said.
He is at the helm of a rebuilding program that has only three boys and no girls.
Nate Quesnel is the senior and a leader who has been with the program all four years.
Caleb Barrows branded himself as an up-and-coming runner in the league last season and the junior could be poised for a big year after a summer of putting in the work.
“He trained hard this summer. I would see him running past my house to work with a backpack on,” Shutters said. “I think Caleb could be a big surprise..”
Mark Severance is a sophomore.
“The attitude has been surprisingly good. We all feel fortunate to be having a season,” Shutters said. “They are very excited and very motivated.”
Shutters believes in a heavy dose of hill work and the Slaters will be tackling a good sized hill in the opener on Sept. 22 at Bellows Falls.
Otter Valley coach Brooke Kimball has a blue chipper on her boys cross country team. She is ecstatic that Parker Todd is back in the fold because during the summer she thought that the Otters would be without their No. 1 runner.
Todd suffered a shoulder injury in pick-up basketball and will likely need surgery at some point. But he will be in the Otter blue after all and that’s good news because it gives OV three strong runners up front with Todd, Joe Cijka and Liam Murphy.
Other returning runners are Kevin O’Dell, Caleb Chisamore, Isiah Bagley, Dillon Ladd and Baker LaRock.
Bagley, LaRock and Ladd are freshmen and Kimball believes they have the potential to add strength to the team as the season progresses.
The Otter Valley girls squad is comprised of Sarah Calvin, Jade Flanders, Kelsey Adams, Zoe Elliott, Kendra Mallette and newcomers Genevieve Mott and Madison Kelly.
Calvin is also on the soccer team and it is understood that soccer is her primary sport in the event of conflicts in the two schedules.
“She is very excited because this year there are no conflicts,” Kimball said.
“I’m excited. I think we have two solid teams.”
There will be a different look to Rutland High cross country this season. The coach is new and so is the course.
Tom Geisler takes the coaching reins from Steve French and the course is being moved to Rutland Town’s Northwood Park.
“They have done a lot of trail work up there,” Geisler said.
The Raiders will host two meets there. Otter Valley, Mount Anthony and Fair Haven come calling on Sept. 29 and Mount Anthony and Woodstock visit the Northwood layout on Oct. 10.
The Raiders boast a dozen runners on the boys team and eight girls.
Brady Geisler, a junior, leads the boys after a season in which he was one of the Southern Vermont League’s top runners and the No. 1 Raider finisher at the Vermont State Meet.
The Raiders also return seniors Caleb Dundas and Ethan Woodbury.
Other juniors are Abed Alawi, Owen Dube-Johnson, Callum Smathers and Max McCalla, the second Raider to finish at the State Meet.
Samuel Kay is the only sophomore. Freshmen are Karver Butler, Lane Shelton, Marko Szoren and Shane Bushee.
Cecily McCormack and Siona Pol are the seniors on the girls team. Juniors are Jade Mitchell and Deirdre Lillie.
Calle Alexander, Helen Culpo and Sierra McDermott are sophomores. McDermott is coming off a strong season where she was often the No. 2 runner to the recently graduated Rosanna Hyde.
Annabelle Mahar is the lone freshman.
The Raiders begin the campaign on Sept. 22 at Bellows Falls.
Rutland is not the only team with a new home course. Springfield is shifting its course from the Springfield dam site to the high school due to COVID-related reasons.
The Cosmos have two full teams with five boys and five girls.
Jayden Gargenest figures to lead the boys squad. He will be complemented by Damian Stagner, Spencer Cobb, Owen Miller and Owen Babcock.
Anna Ondre leads the girls.
“She was really coming on last year with some top-10 finishes. I am excited to see what this year will bring with her,” coach Steven Lawrence said.
Her teammates will be Alicia Ostrom, Madeline Hill, Zinney Harris and Avery Howard.
“I know all of these athletes and they know we are about having fun. But this year they also know that they are going to be pushed harder than any team that I have had,” Lawrence said. “They have taken to that with gusto.”
It all begins on Sept. 22 for the Cosmos at nearby Green Mountain.
Down the road in Chester, Green Mountain coach Scott Renfro does not have much for numbers but he is intent on his runners having some fun and making some memories.
The boys are Miles Garvin, Willem Bargfrede, Eric Heitsmith and Mitchell Rounds. Greta Bernier is the lone girl.
The Chieftains host a small meet to open the season on Sept. 22 with Springfield and possibly Leland & Gray.
The numbers are even slimmer at Mill River where new coach Peter See has one boy and one girl.
But if the Minutemen do not have quantity, they certainly boast quality. Annika Heitz won the Division III girls state championship last season and placed ninth overall.
“She is only a junior. Her best is ahead of her,” See said.
Since she is the lone girl, Heintz frequently goes to Rutland’s Giorgetti Park course to train with the Rutland High team.
Carrying the colors for the Mill River boys will be Trenton Stafford when the Minutemen open up on Sept. 22 at Hartford.
There’s a bright future for cross country at Poultney. Coach Johanna DeKalb has a full team on the boys side and they are all freshmen. Hagen McDermott, Hub Sosnoff, Zachary Davis and Nolan Geno will be brightening the trails with the blue and gold uniforms.
DeKalb said McDermott has stood out in the early training runs.
The Blue Devils will travel to Arlington for the opener on Sept. 29.
It is a different kind of season. Due to the COVID climate, races will be smaller and some of them may deploy staggered starts.
It has caused coaches to alter their approach to the season, focusing more on individual goals.
See is also a ski coach and he equates the runners’ mindset to that sport, particularly this season.
“In skiing when you finish 37th, then you focus on picking off the 36th skier on the next run. That’s the way we’ll be looking at it,” See said.
“We are looking at a lot more personal goals and trying to beat our own times,” Kimball said.
New courses. Smaller races. And a healthy perspective, courtesy of Randy Shutters. It all makes for a package that promises to make this a memorable year out on the trails.
