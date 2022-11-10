The CVU girls will attempt to capture their six crown in 13 years, while the reigning champ U-32 boys seek their best performance of an injury-plagued season at Saturday’s 87th New England cross country championships.
Last year coach Andrew Tripp’s Division II Raider squad emerged as the Little Engine That Could by winning the massive regional meet at Thetford Academy. This season the venue shifts to Ponaganset High School in North Scituate, R.I., where the top six teams from five states will battle for supremacy.
U-32, CVU, Essex and St. Johnsbury cemented their status as Green Mountain State powerhouses by qualifying in both the boys and girls competitions. Craftsbury Academy, one of Vermont’s smallest schools with a male enrollment of 31 students, is three-time defending champion in Division III and made the cut for New England’s for the second straight year. Montpelier rounds out the boys contingent from Vermont after coming within two points of knocking off seven-time defending champ U-32 at the state meet two weeks ago. The Burlington and Mount Mansfield girls also qualified along with the top 25 individual finishers at state championships.
The Bishop Hendricken boys are likely to be among the front-runners while racing in their home state. Hendricken is currently tied with Ocean State rival La Salle with a dozen New England titles in the trophy case. St. Raphael’s Devan Kipyego (15 minutes, 39 seconds) and Bishop Hendriken’s Troy Silvestri (15:44) were the fastest runners at the Rhode Island championships. Bishop Hendricken was the runaway winner in the boys team competition, finishing with 46 points.
The U-32 boys finished with 139 points to win the 2021 New England meet. The Raiders were the first Vermont boys team in 30 years to celebrate with the the top prize.
Coach Tripp’s team will compete with a full deck of racers for the first time all season following the return of No. 5 runner Wyatt Malloy, who was sidelined for a month by an injury. The Raiders top performers at the state meet were Cyrus Hansen (17:07.6), Sargent Burns (17:36.3), Taggart Schrader (17:53.4) and Wilder Brown (17:53.7).
The St. Johnsbury boys are two-time defending state champs in D-I after capturing their first title since 1958 last season. The Hilltoppers beat runner-up CVU by fourth points to earn a repeat crown, thanks to dynamite performances by Andrew Thornton-Sherman (17:06.8), Carson Eames (17:16.9), Charlie Krebs (17:23.4), Nathan Lenzini (17:49.0) and Nathaniel Bernier (17:54.8).
CVU’s Matthew Servin could be among the top individuals at New England’s after posting a 5-kilometer time of 16:36.7 at the state meet.
Essex wound up third at the D-I state meet and relied heavily upon the 1-2 punch of Luke Miklus (17:08.6) and Kelton Poirer (17:16.6).
Craftsbury left nothing to chance in D-III, overpowering runner-up Stowe by 31 points. The Chargers endured a preseason hit when Krebs transferred to St. Johnsbury. And then it was a double whammy for most of the season as top gun Cormac Leahy steadily returned to form following an injury. But coach Mike LeVangie’s squad easily qualified for New England’s behind the efforts of Charlie Kehler (17:30.2), Matthew Califano (17:53.7), Leahy (18:30.5), Alexander Califano (18:33.2) and Alan Moody (18:40.9).
Montpelier senior Avery Smart was the individual state champ in D-II, finishing in 16:55.6 to shave over five minutes off his 5k time from his freshman year.
The St. Johnsbury boys placed first out of 37 teams at the Woods Trail Run in Thetford, beating runner-up CVU by 10 points. Rhode Island’s Barrington was a distant third. New Hampshire racer Birhanu Harriman placed first while competing for Lebanon in 16:29, while Servin was second in 17:36.5. The third-place finisher was Barrington’s Brandon Piedade, who finished in 17:00.3 to barely hold off Smart (fourth, 17:02.5).
Vermont’s top returners from the 2021 New England meet include Leahy (43rd, 17:28.17) and the Essex duo of Luke Milkus (69th, 17:45) and Poirer (94th, 18:06.6). Hansen (72nd, 17:47.1), Burns (97th, 18:07.13) and Krebs (99th, 18:10.75) also cracked the top 100.
Rhode Island boasts 31 boys titles to hold a big lead over Connecticut (22), Massachusetts (16) and New Hampshire (11). Maine and Vermont schools have prevailed two times apiece.
Hall, Ridgefield, four-time champ Danbury, New Milford, five-time champ Xavier and Staples will lead the Connecticut crew in the boys race.
Maine teams in the boys mix will be Hamden, Freeport, Portland, Camden Hills, York and George Stevens. Hamden (76 points), Freeport (129 points) and Portland (191 points) were the fastest teams at the state meet in front of Camden Hills (240 points), York (275 points) and George Stevens (439 points).
Connecticut powerhouse New Milford is the reigning New England champ on the girls’ side after posting a winning score of 140 points last year. Maine’s Bonny Eagle was second with 208 points. Rounding out the top five were Glastonbury (Conn.) with 226 points, CVU with 235 points and fifth-place Harwood with 248 points.
Maine racer Ruth White will attempt to defend her individual title after becoming the fourth female runner from the Pine Tree State to accomplish the feat.
Bonny Eagle defeated Rhode Island competitor Cumberland by 20 points to win the Festival of Champions. White was the top finisher at Maine State Championships last week in 18:02, finishing 49 seconds faster than any other runner.
The CVU girls packed five runners in the top 10 to beat runner-up Essex by 48 points at D-I state championships. Alice Kredell (19:49.0), Estella Laird (20:14.4), Audrey Neilson (20:48.1), Amelie Scharf (20:53.8) and Lydia Donahue (21:18.9) scored points for the Redhawks, with Charlotte Crum (21:40.7) and Ava Rohrbaugh (22:19.4) rounding out the squad.
CVU was untouchable at the Woods Trail Run, defeating runner-up Essex by 115 points.
Up-and-coming U-32 could turn some heads after winning the D-II title by a whopping 54 points. Perennial D-II powerhouses Harwood had captured 11 of the previous 13 titles and won this year’s U-32 Invitational. But the Raiders were all business when the stakes were raised in Thetford.
Raider Ginger Long (20:38.9) broke the tape with a comfy 15-second victory over her closest competitor. Teammates Amy Felice (20:56.9), Claire Serrano (21:23.5), Jane Miller-Arsenault (21:44.0), Avery Ryan (22:49.5) and Madison Beaudoin (23:33.5) all finished in front of Harwood’s No. 3 racer.
Drury (19:54.2) set the pace for Mount Mansfield in Thetford. She was backed up by teammates Ella McEntee (21:25.8), Seven Bowen (22:28.7), Tessa Ades (23:01.6), Hazel Pesci (23:38.5), Kathryn Compo (25:03.1) and Becca Hall (25:16.5). The St. Johnsbury contingent includes Bennett Crance (21:58.4), Siri Jolliffe (22:18.5), Ava Purdy (22:50.3), Peyton Qualter (23:09.5), Jasmine Engle (23:33.6), Macy Moore (23:35.6) and Lilly Laskowski (23:37.0).
New Hampshire schools have captured 25 New England crowns. Vermont (nine), Rhode Island (six) and Connecticut (five) will attempt to close that gap Saturday. The Granite State’s Manchester Central owns 10 titles, while CVU boasts six titles. Four-time champ Pinkerton will be in the mix again along with fellow New Hampshire schools Hanover, Bedford, Winnachunnet, Oyster River and three-time champ Dover.
The Glanstonbury girls dominated the Connecticut state meet, prevailing with 65 points.
Moses Brown standout Sophia Gorriaran won the Rhode Island individual title in 18:18, triumphing by over 40 seconds. East Greenwich (67 points) overpowered runner-up Cumberland (89 points) in the team standings.
There were 259 female athletes who crossed the line at last year’s New England meet, and this time around the field is likely to be even more packed on a flatter course.
There will be a flavor of Rutland County competing at New Englands. Rutland’s Erin Geisler and Sam Kay are both slated to compete.
Geisler has continued to come into her own as one of the top runners in he state. She finished fourth in the race at the Meet of Champions last Saturday and was sixth place finisher at states.
Kay has been the leading boys runner for Rutland this fall, taking over the role that Geisler’s older brother Brady had held. Kay was 12th at the Meet of Champions last week and 14th at states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.