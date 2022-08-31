One cross country team that is well stocked with runners is Rutland High. The Raiders have 10 athletes on the boys team and 10 more on the girls squad.
After that, the numbers range from pretty good to meager, right down to a Green Mountain team that has only a few athletes between the boys and girls squads.
GM coach Scott Renfro said that Athletic Director Todd Parah told him that he needed to find a few more runners if the school was going to have a team.
“You have to practically beg kids to come out for cross country and when they get here they find out that they like it,” Renfro said.
Renfro is not alone. Many area coaches are trying to build up their program.
Brian Elliott knows all about building for the big moments. While a cross country runner at Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania, he peaked at the right moment, clocking his fastest time at the conference championship.
Now, he has another building job in front of him. It is one that entails taking a Mill River Union High School program that only numbers five runners between the boys and girls teams combined and turning the Minutemen into a viable contender for league and state honors down the road.
This year, the Minutemen do not have enough runners to post a team score, but the beauty of cross country is that it is also an individual sport where measurable goals are set.
The good news is that all five runners are either freshmen or sophomores so this is a team that can be a building block for what Elliott wants to see at the North Clarendon school in the future.
The boys team has two runners — freshman Connor Filskov and sophomore Lucas Jensen.
The girls team triumvirate is Olivia Haley, Willa Seo and Olivia Graham, all sophomores.
“We are trying to build and develop a program,” Elliott said.
Elliott has made it known that he would like to establish an indoor track and field program. He will also be a presence at the Minutemen’s outdoor track and field team in the spring.
Three of the five runners have expressed an interest in competing on an indoor track team if it does come to fruition.
Mill River’s runners will be competing at the Southern Vermont League B Championships held at Hartford High School with the field comprised of Mill River, Hartford, Otter Valley, Green Mountain, Springfield, Arlington, Windsor and Long Trail. That meet will be on Oct. 22.
Another highlight on the schedule is the prestigious Woods Run on Oct. 1 at Thetford, the Cadillac of Vermont high school cross country courses.
Green Mountain’s Scott Renfro might be in for even more of a building job than Elliott.
He has only two runners on the boys side with Joa Gibson and Liam Wright-Schroeder and senior Greta Bernier on the girls side. Bernier is injured and Renfro is uncertain of her status.
Coach Stephen Lawrence’s boys team is fortified by robust numbers at Springfield. Returning for the Cosmos are seniors Owen Babcock and Damian Stagner, juniors Spencer Cobb and Dylan Magoon and sophomores Tristin Stagner and Noah Tunkel.
New to the team are senior Jayden Garganese, junior Marshall Simpson and freshmen William Emerson and Brady Noyes.
There are only two Cosmos on the girls team, senior Angelina Woychosky and Erica Knudsen.
Lawrence likes the potential this season for Woychosky.
“I think she can be excellent once she puts it all together and finds out what distance running is about,” he said.
Magoon had a top-10 finish for the boys in the Southern Vermont League B Championships held at Hartford last October.
There are two complete teams at Otter Valley and coach Cameron Perta hopes to pick up more runners with the start of classes.
Luke Calvin, Dillon Ladd, Baker LaRock, Isaiah Bagley and Eli Bagley should make for a solid boys team.
Perta is expecting Kelsey Adams to have a big senior year in leading the girls. She will be joined by Sara Loyzelle, Miley Lape and Jazmin Rivera.
“We have a blend of returning runners and newcomers,” Rutland coach Tom Geisler said.
The boys list six returners and four newcomers, the girls four returners and six newcomers.
Geisler’s son Brady Geisler, last year’s headliner, is now a freshman on the RPI cross country team but Sam Kay put in the miles over the summer and has looked strong.
The squads are comprised of Annie and Calle Alexander, Shane Bushee, Karver Butler, Brycen Gandin, Erin Geisler, Bobby Giordano, Youanna Hendy, Josh and Sam Kay, McKenna McLaughlin, Claudia O’Connor, Lila Oquendo, William Sabataso, Finian Smathers, Marko Svoren and Evangeline Taylor.
The Raiders will unveil this new-look team on Tuesday at a home meet at Northwood Park in Rutland Town.
Highlights on the schedule are the Manchester Invitational at Derryfield Park in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Woods Trail Run in Thetford, the Queensbury Invitational and the Southern Vermont League Championships which the Raiders will host at Northwood Park just as they did two years ago.
“The kids are working hard,” Geisler said.
The Raiders hope there will be some results to show from that work ethic on Tuesday.
“We’re very small,” Fair Haven coach Randy Shutter said of his squad.
The good news is that the Slaters will have a full boys team.
That team will likely be led by Nikolai Wood. He will be complemented by Damyon Koenig, Ezra Hertzberg and Emmett Mackay.
“Nikolai will probably be our No. 1 runner. Everyone else is a first-time runner,” Shutter said.
Wearing the Slater blue for the girls will be Ava Shull and Olivia Charron.
“Ava Shull is looking very strong,” Shutter said.
The good news as far as the building process goes, the boys are all either freshmen and sophomores.
“If they stay with it, we will be strong in a couple of years. That’s the goal,” Shutter said.
A highlight of the season has the Slaters hosting a race for the first time in five years on the Castleton University course. That event will be on Sept. 27.
Johanna DeKalb is working with four boys and three girls at Poultney High School.
“It is a good group of kids,” DeKalb said. “Five of them have shown up consistently.”
Nico Milazzo and Zachary Davis are returning to the boys team which also has Brenden Coupe and Weyland Larson.
The girls are Alexis Crandall, Hennessy McPhail and Aliya Simons.
“Alexis Crandall has shown a lot of improvement from last year,” DeKalb said. “And Aliya has run all summer.”
The Blue Devils did not host a meet last year but will be doing so this year on their course at Poultney Elementary School.
Soon, the fall colors will match the wide range of hues of uniforms at the Tuesday races that attracts SVL teams each week. It all begins on Tuesday at Northwood Park.
