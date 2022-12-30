Most sports are built upon teamwork. The will of many can overpower the will of just one. But what about those sports where the onus falls to just one athlete?
Golf is a sport where all eyes are on one person. You can hear a pin drop when someone tees off. It can be fickle game and a pressure-cooking environment that some can't handle.
Many golfers in Rutland County thrive in that kind of environment. You'd be hard-pressed find two golfers that do it better than Rutland High School alumnus Jared Nelson and Otter Valley alumna Mia Politano.
The two owned Vermont golf this past summer and their efforts earned them the top two spots among the top local sports stories of the year, as voted on by the Rutland Herald sports department.
Nelson earned the nod for the top spot due to the sheer impressiveness of what he did over the summer. He started it off by winning the tough Hornblower Memorial Golf Tournament in Massachusetts.
In July, he took home top honors in a highly-competitive Vermont Amateur championship, the first of his career. The next week, he followed that by becoming the fourth Vermont golfer in history to win the Vermont and New England Amateur in the same year.
He capped his dream summer by making it to the round of 64 in the U.S. Amateur in New Jersey, which came after he and fellow RHS alum Drake Hull won their fourth Pierce Invitational in five years, an accomplishment that makes the honorable mentions among top stories this year.
For Politano, it was about winning the big one. The current Middlebury College golfer had won two medalist honors while at Otter Valley and was in the final group of the Vermont Women's Am just two years ago at Dorset Field Club.
This was her big breakthrough. She remained high on the leaderboard for much of the tournament and made her move on the final day to shoot to the top.
The OV alum took home the top honor among amateur women's golfers in the state and she did so on a course she grew up on at Neshobe Golf Club in Brandon.
Those golf standouts top the list, but they are just the tip of the iceberg of another incredible year in local sports.
There were dynasties continued for teams like Rutland and Mill River cheerleading and Middlebury College field hockey.
There were firsts like Castleton University field hockey winning the first Little East Conference championship of any program at the school.
There was all of that and so much more.
Here are our top local sports stories of the year:
1. Rutland High alumnus Jared Nelson becomes the fourth Vermont golfer ever to win the Vermont and New England Amateur in the same year and also makes the round of 64 at the U.S. Amateur.
2. Otter Valley alumna Mia Politano wins her first Vermont Women's Amateur golf championship, winning it just down the road from her alma mater, at Neshobe Golf Club.
3. West Rutland begins 2022 with state championships in girls basketball and softball, fortified by a young core teeming with potential for sustained success.
4. The Castleton University field hockey team wins the first Little East Conference championship for any program at the school, advancing to the Division III NCAA Tournament.
5. The Proctor girls soccer team advances to the Division IV state championship for the 12th straight season.
6. Green Mountain Union High School brothers Everett and Eben Mosher both win three individual state championships on the same day during the spring.
7. The Rutland and Mill River cheerleading dynasties march on. Rutland wins its eighth straight Division I title and Mill River wins its fifth straight Division II title.
8. The Fair Haven girls soccer and field hockey teams advance to the state championship game for just the second time in both of their program's history.
9. The Middlebury College field hockey team wins its fifth straight Division III national championship. The women's hockey team and women's lacrosse team also win national titles.
10. Rutland native Breukelen Woodard is a key cog in the Johns Hopkins University women's soccer team winning a Division III national championship.
Honorable mentions
- Otter Valley boys golf repeats as Division II state champions and sophomore Lucas Politano earns medalist honors.
- Fair Haven bowling wins a team state championship.
- Rutland’s Brady Geisler breaks multiple school records that had stood for a long time during the spring track and field season.
- Rutland and MSJ make it to the state championship game in boys basketball.
- West Rutland baseball coach Dave Bartlett passes away. The Bowser golf tournament is held in his honor.
- Wesley Burton, a Rutland Middle School lacrosse player and son of RHS boys head coach Ben Burton, passes away. Rutland honors Burton and holds a 29-second moment of silence before their game against Mount Anthony in honor of the No. 29 Burton wore.
- Jared Nelson and Drake Hull win the L.D. Pierce Invitational for the fourth time in the last five years.
- Middlebury makes it to the Division I football state championship game after beginning the season 2-3. After the season, longtime coach Dennis Smith retires.
- Castleton University’s Emily Harris leads the country in goals for Division III field hockey.
- Mount St. Joseph’s Andre Prunty, Fair Haven’s Sawyer Ramey and Proctor’s Maggie McKearin join the 1,000-point club at their respective schools.
- West Rutland’s Peyton Guay sets a Westside single-game scoring record with 41 points against Mill River this winter, breaking her own record.
- Fair Haven’s Paityn DeLong finishes fourth at girls wrestling national championships.
- Fair Haven’s Ava Shull competes nationally in the Junior Olympics for cross country.
- The University of Vermont men’s soccer team advances to the Elite 8 of the Division I NCAA Tournament.
- Rutland County Little League advances to its first district championship series in program history.
- Springfield alumna Gabby Wardwell sets single-game rebounding record at NVU-Johnson.
- Rutland native and broadcaster Jack Healey enters the Castleton University athletic hall of fame and has the Spartan Arena broadcast booth named for him.
- The Castleton Jr. Spartans football team repeats as state champions.
- Middlebury’s Todd Stone wins Sportsman Modified track championship in his last season competing at Devil’s Bowl Speedway.
- Rutland’s Erin Geisler wins Southern Vermont League cross country championship.
- Rutland Bowlerama employee Jon Wilbur passes 350 perfect bowling games.
- For the first time in the event’s history, Mikaela Shiffrin does not win the Killington Cup slalom race. Wendy Holdener and Anna Swenn Larsson tie for the victory. The event attracts record crowds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.