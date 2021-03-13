WINDSOR — The Rutland boys basketball team nearly came back from a rough second quarter as they tied things up 50-50 on a 3-pointer by Evan Pockette with one minute remaining against Windsor Saturday afternoon, but the Yellow Jackets answered back with timely rebounds and a swarming defense to knock the Ravens from the unbeaten ranks.
Rutland was rolling along in the first quarter and led 15-9 on the hot hands of Evan Pockette and Eli Pockette but the Yellow Jackets adjusted into a zone for the next eight minutes.
"We needed to slow down their outside shot so we went into a zone and it worked for a while," said Windsor head coach Harry Ladue.
That defensive switch not only kept Rutland to only two points in the quarter but it put the transition game going into overdrive for Windsor. Owen Abrahamsen carried the Yellow Jackets in the first quarter with eight points and kept the pedal on the gas for seven more in the next eight minutes.
Maison Fortin was solid from his point guard position as he pestered Rutland guards while hitting a couple of key hoops to expand Windsor’s lead to 29-17 at the break.
"Against a team like Windsor you better be ready to play for 32 minutes and we didn’t," said Rutland head coach Mike Wood.
At the outset of the second half, Rutland’s intensity was sky high as they crashed the boards and started a comeback with solid defense and huge board play from Slade Postemski as the Pockette brothers were starting to heat up. John Cook made two huge 3-pointers in the quarter as Windsor clung to a 39-30 lead but looked off balance at times under the Rutland intensity.
"Rutland is one of the best teams in the state and I just wanted us to play a complete game today and I think we accomplished that," said Ladue.
Rutland dabbled with its press a bit but by the time the fourth quarter started, they were in full press mode and it gave Windsor fits.
When Postemski gathered in a beautiful zip pass from Evan Pockette, the momentum was on the Rutland side of the court. Abrahamsen pushed the Windsor lead back to 50-43 but Rutland wasn’t done yet. Evan Pockette would become white hot and light up the scoreboard with seven straight points to tie the game 50-50 with a minute showing on the clock.
Abrahamsen gave the lead back to Windsor with strong inside play and never looked back. Rutland’s attempt to tie things up with 15 seconds remaining rimmed out as Cook snagged the rebound and drained both free throws on the other end to give Windsor the win.
"Last year, we dropped some of these close games at the end but we’re a year older and more experienced and we learned from it” said Ladue. "We used 10 players in the first half with contributions from everyone. They make you play hard for 32 minutes."
Windsor improved to 5-3 and was led by Abrahamsen with 20 points while Cook added 10.
Rutland finished the regular season 6-1 and were led by Evan Pockette with 23 points, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Postemski had 11 points.
In JV action, Rutland handed Windsor a 49-31 loss behind a 17-3 2nd quarter Raven outburst.
