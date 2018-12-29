NORTH CLARENDON — The Mill River girls basketball team may have played 100-percent better against Windsor here in the Dean Houghton Gym than in Windsor, but there is still a great disparity between the teams despite the fact that the Yellow Jackets are a Division III team, while the Minutemen are in Division II.
The Jacks may be a Division III team but they are the defending state champions and played like champions Saturday, rolling to a 44-22 victory in a Marble Valley League interdivisional contest.
“We’re still young — just one senior — still we have a lot of things we have to work on but they are aggressive, coachable and they work, but winning always helps,” Jacks coach Bruce McKay said. “They know that there is a target on their back and they know that everybody is going to come at them playing their best game and I think we’re ready for that challenge."
The Jacks were certainly ready for what the Minutemen would throw at them. After Windsor scored the game’s first basket, Mill River tied it up 2-2. But an 8-0 run gave Windsor the separation it needed and the Minutemen were never really able to challenge.
There were two elements that stood in the way of Mill River giving Windsor a contest: turnovers and an inclination to shoot the ball.
Mill River had a world of trouble with Windsor’s aggressive defense, whether it was the full-court man press or the full-court trap. Mill River committed 31 turnovers and Windsor scored six baskets (12 points) on layups off steals alone. But the pressure alone forced the Minutemen into bad passes, poor decisions or rushed shots.
“Their press gave us fits as it did down there but to be honest we played 100-percent better than we did down there,” Mill River coach Ken Webb said. “We did some good things against their press but we don’t like to be sped up. We got into that game where we just couldn’t slow ourselves and calm down.”
Turnovers happen to the best of teams but in order to win basketball games, a team has got to score and in order to score they must shoot the basketball. The Mill River players seemed disinclined to shoot, wanting to pass rather than shoot. The offense was methodical, almost too methodical, and as Windsor continued to increase the score, Mill River fell further behind because the Minutemen didn’t put up enough shots.
“One thing about this team is that we don’t have one kid that will take things on their shoulders and take the game over; we just don’t have that,” Webb said. “We’re just too nice; they’ll pass the ball rather than shoot and you’ve got to score to win games.”
Meanwhile, Windsor had plenty of scorers — of the eight varsity players who dressed, seven scored, and Olivia Rockwood led the way with 11 points.
The Jacks continued to build the lead 11-4 after one, 24-12 at the half and 35-15 after three. Then on Brooke McKeon’s baseline drive the Jacks attained a 20-point lead, 39-19, with 5:35 to play. From that point, MacKay shuttled in his kiddie corps the rest of the way with two sophomores and three freshmen.
Mill River did play hard and kept at it but the Jacks were too strong.
Sophomore pivot Katelyn Schutt led a parade of nine scorers with five points and eight rebounds, while Molly Bruso added four points and Grace Gilman chipped in six rebounds.
Alyssa Slocum, Reese Parry and Ashley Grela tallied six points apiece, with Slocum adding five steals and Parry five rebounds for Windsor.
The 2-6 Minutemen travel to Otter Valley Wednesday, while the 5-1 Jacks journey to Fair Haven next Saturday.
