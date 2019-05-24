West Rutland softball coach Laurie Serrani stood in the dugout after her team’s 6-5 softball victory over Proctor that included a cavalcade of defensive gems by both clubs, overcome by what she had just seen.
“It shows the girls really get up for this rivalry. It brings out the best in them,” Serrani said.
She also pointed out how hard the players competed and how once it was over, they were hugging and talking like the good friends that they are.
“I think Rutland County is lucky to have this,” Serrani said.
Her comments came on the heels of a letter penned by Jennifer Bagley that appeared in this newspaper. That letter underscored how fortunate we are to have the abundance of activities and resources that Rutland offers.
She and husband Fred had just returned from a cross-country trip where they saw plenty of locales down on their luck. It made them appreciate the pleasures and vibrancy of our own backyard.
Rutland County is similarly blessed with treasures on its sports landscape. It’s easy to take for granted the bountiful treasures right on our doorstep so here are some of my favorites.
1. Rivalries. Serrani praised the Westside-Proctor rivalry and it is one of the best. But we also have others that are every bit as entertaining and eagerly anticipated.
That West Rutland-Proctor-Mount St. Joseph Academy triangular rivalry, particularly in girls basketball, can take its place with any. Those basketball games between state title contenders warm up the winter.
The rivalries between Division II schools Otter Valley, MSJ, Fair Haven and Mill River are terrific. There are great rivalries in many sports, depending on the season, but lately the one in boys basketball has been riveting.
2. St. Peter’s Field. The Rutland baseball diamond, one of the state’s best, is also steeped in history going back to the old Northern League when future major leaguers like Robin Roberts and Johnny Antonelli took its mound.
3. The Goldzik Tournament. How many hundreds of aspiring little basketball players have taken the floor at West Rutland High School to play in this fifth-and-sixth grade tournament in memory of Ed Glodzik? It is one of our best traditions.
4. Rutland High’s Alumni Field. The turf field is a resource that we appreciate all the more in a rainy season like this spring.
It is also a good enough facility that the Vermont Interscholastic Football League has made it the home for the state championship games in all three divisions for several years now.
5. Our fans and boosters. One reason Alumni Fiield has earned that status for Championship Saturday is the army of volunteers in Rutland who come early in the morning before the first game and stay until late at night after the final game.
Come to think of it, our eight high schools in Rutland County seems to have good fan and booster club support.
Spring sports have long been thought of as providing the least sizzle on the school-year sports spectrum, yet I have been impressed by the size of the crowds at numerous games this spring.
6. Dave Wolk Stadium and Castleton University football. Since Castleton football made its debut on Sept. 5, 2009, with a victory over Anna Maria, Spartan football has been a highlight on the fall scene.
The tailgating scene is vibrant, one of the best in Division III. The crowds are big and the football exciting.
Dave Wolk Stadium provides a second turf facility in Rutland County and is indispensable for all Spartan teams that use the field whether for games or practices in less than ideal weather conditions.
7. Rutland Post 31 and Lakes Region American Legion baseball.
Post 31 is one of the best supported Legion programs in the state and also has won the most state titles.
The Lakes Region team gets to call the beautiful Castleton University diamond as its home and its games against Post 31 provide the County with yet another great rivalry.
8. The Bob A. Tournament. This basketball tournament named for popular former official, coach and administrator Bob Abrahamson is a special way to kick off every boys basketball season.
This year the tournament hosted by Proctor takes a twist and becomes a Division IV showcase, featuring four of the state’s best teams in that division — Twin Valley, Poutlney, Twinfield and Proctor.
9. The Jimmy T. Memorial Showcase and the Harry Loyzelle Tournament.
These early-season high school soccer events give the boys soccer season some pizzazz.
The Jimmy T. Memorial Showcase began in 2013 honoring Jimmy Taranovich, a Proctor graduate and dedicated booster of Proctor sports who lost his life in a motorcycle accident.
It traditionally kicks off the soccer season and has featured a tripleheader with two boys games and a girls contest. It is a great day of soccer that includes the presentation of scholarships to a couple of players.
If it can be played on a refurbished Taranovich Field this season, the event will be even more special.
The Harry Loyzelle Tournament, named for the late and very respected official, administrator and coach, is played each year at Rutland’s Alumni Field. It is one of the high points of the boys soccer season.
There has been talk of adding a similar girls soccer tournament to the area fare. Hopefully, that happens.
10. Devil’s Bowl Speedway. Pardon the pun, but the stock car track in West Haven is an economic driver for Rutland County.
Mike and Alayne Bruno have pumped new life into the dirt track and it attracts tremendous crowds every weekend.
11. Media coverage. Not to toot our own horn, but the local media sports coverage in the county is top rate and I suspect Jennifer and Fred Bagley might have discovered just how good and thorough it is on their trip across our land.
I know there will forever be complaints about this team or that team not receiving enough coverage. That goes with the territory.
But the local sports coverage between this paper, weekly papers, PEG-TV, Catamount Radio and Lakes Region Radio is fantastic.
Both Catamount Radio and Lakes Region Radio broadcast numerous games live and Catamount’s package includes a weekly sports talk show that is kept pretty much local. And the Addison Independent gives excellent coverage to Otter Valley athletics.
12. Spartan Arena. This facility that serves as the home of Castleton University and Rutland High ice hockey just keeps getting better.
When Bill Bowes was the Castleton women’s hockey coach he once remarked to me how Spartan Arena seemed to be improved in some fashion nearly every year he walked into it.
13. Championship high school softball. Our county has hosted the four state championship softball games for decades now, starting with Poultney’s Legion Field as the venue and now at Castleton University.
Both sites are outstanding.
BFA-Fairfax softball coach Geri Witalec-Krupa played for the University of Vermont and has said the Castleton softball facility can stack up with many of those in Division I.
I know sports fans in this area complain from time to time about all the trips north to attend state championship games, but we have the softball and football title games in our yard and due to excellent cooperation between Castleton officials and the Vermont Principals’ Association, we often get soccer and field hockey state championship games played at Castleton.
14. Killington and Pico. What great mountains for high school ski events, recreational skiing and, in the case of Killington, hosting FIS World Cup skiing to the tune of record crowds, 39,000 spectators for the 2018 event.
15. The Crowley Brothers Memorial Road Races. The event is billed as the oldest and best 10K race in the country but in addition to the 10K (6.2) miles, there is a 5K, half marathon and a Downtown Kids Mile.
How good is this event? Celebrity runners like Bill Rodgers and Kathrine Switzer have come back for the Proctor-to-Rutland 10K year after year.
Seeing Rodgers and Switzer running over Proctor’s iconic Marble Bridge with scores of your neighbors and friends is goose-bump moment.
Best of all, it’s coming right up. The annual race is back on June 9.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
