You never know in amateur golf. Sometimes 1-over par wins in championship match play. Sometimes 4-under par loses.
You never know, but both happened Saturday.
Matt Albertazzi and Will Banfield took their 1-over total to the house in the biggest upset so far at the L.D. Pierce Invitational, a 1-up victory over medalists Garren Poirier and Bryan Smith in the quarterfinals at Rutland Country Club.
Both eventual victors hit their tee shots out of bounds on the first hole. Bad sign?
They re-grouped and had a 2-up lead after Banfield birdied 9 and Albertazzi eagled 10. Good sign?
Poirier and Smith made birdie on 11 and par on 12 and the four men were all square as they trudged up the ridge holes.
The momentum swung again with Albertazzi and Banfield wins on 13 and 14, and they held on to forge a Sunday semifinal date against Matt Gammons and Logan Markie.
The other semifinal will have defending champions Drake Hull and Jared Nelson playing Matt Canavan and Carter Flanigan.
Albertazzi's and Banfield's victory was a lesson in the virtues of "just keep grinding" golf. They've had stock-market-type consistency but have been able to navigate through two matches thus far as the eighth seed. They were all over the lot on Friday and their game was the same on Saturday, but they happened to catch Poirier and Smith on an off day.
You never know.
"We kind of had a 'Will and Matt' day," said Albertazzi after besting Poirier, his former Pierce partner.
"We had nothing to lose. We're probably the most dangerous (low) seed in the tournament."
Gammons and Markie were force-fed a lesson on how matches turn suddenly in last year's semifinals.
"We were unlucky," said Markie. "We didn't do anything wrong."
They were 1-up on Eric Lajeunesse and Gary Shover and were looking at birdie putts when Shover chipped in for birdie from the slope above the 16th green. It was a shot that either hits the flagstick or rolls off the green and down the bank to bogey city.
Gammons and Markie lost back-to-back holes and packed up their Pierce dreams for another year.
"It's amateur golf," said Gammons. "You hit bad shots, you hit good shots."
They hit their fair share of good ones in a 1-up victory over Matt Wilkinson and Taylor Bellemare, finishing 5-under par.
"They were probably 4-under par," said Markie.
After each team had a 2-up lead on the back nine, Markie made the winning birdie on 17 with a 4-iron, wedge and a 6-foot putt.
Canavan and Flanigan, of Mount Anthony, got up on Jeff Houle and Jared Barber on the front nine and finished their match on 16.
The day's feature match, between Rutland's Hull and Nelson and the Country Club of Barre's Lajeunesse and Bryson Richards, went 16 holes but it was tough to put a finger on who had the upper hand until the ridge holes (13-16). That's where the defending champions went birdie-birdie-birdie, and the match was then conceded on 16.
Hull and Nelson finished at 6-under par with no bogeys.
"That's what I tell Jared all the time," said Hull. "It's all about back-nine execution.
"We played OK on the front. I was a little off and Jared was a little off. We weren't in danger of making bogey. We were just hanging around."
Lajeunesse and Richards did not play poorly; they just stopped making birdies at the worst possible time. They finished 3 under but both teams were at that number through the turn.
The teams swapped decisions three times through 10 holes. Lajeunesse drew first blood on No. 2, where he muscled a marvelous approach from rough over a stand of trees, bushes and undergrowth to gimme range.
Richards had avoided a loss on the opening hole with a 12-foot par saver, saved halve on the fifth with another 12-footer and forced another tie with a 6-footer from above the hole on 12.
Hull birdied 3 with its tucked pin to even things, Richards two-putted the par-5 fourth for a second 1-up advantage and Nelson squared it again on 6 with a birdie from 30-plus feet.
The teams traded birdies on 8 and Lajeunesse and Richards earned their final advantage on 10 on a Lajeunesse 18-foot slider for a sandy birdie.
"When the match is that close, it's who's going to make a mistake?" Hull said.
The first wasn't long in coming. The Barre boys had the match's first bogey on 11 and never led again.
Nelson set a big flourish in motion on the par-5 13th, where his choke-down 2-iron from 245 yards trickled onto the green for a two-putt birdie. Richards had a chance to cancel it out but saw his 4-footer from above the hole slide past.
On 14, Nelson hit wedge 135 yards to a foot of the flag to make it a two-hole advantage and on 15 Hull trickled in birdie from 18 feet above the hole to get the match to dormie.
Sunday's semifinals will begin at 8 a.m. with the finals tentatively slated for noon.
After Saturday's proceedings, it's anyone's guess who will be teeing it up.
It's amateur golf, and you never know.
