Mary Bushey graduated from Otter Valley in 1969 but she never really left. Her loyalty to the school after graduation was not lost on anyone and that is why she was inducted into the Otter Valley Hall of Fame on Saturday.
She was a regular on the volunteer list at OV through the years when her children and grandchildren wore the Otter blue.
She has seen a lot of great things on the OV field and courts through the years, but Saturday she saw the school at its best.
The school spirit was phenomenal. It was a mammoth homecoming crowd watching the Otters play girls soccer, field hockey and football during the day.
Most impressive was the way the athletes on the teams all went to their fellow athletes’ games and rooted them on.
It is plain that at Otter Valley, they are all Otters no matter who is playing. The soccer teams cheer on the 4-0 football team and the football players cheer for the field hockey and soccer players.
You can also see this during the winter months when the student body packs the bleachers in its section and stands during the entire game. It is a vocal bunch, greatly enhancing the atmosphere.
McKearin breaks through
Sometimes it just takes an opportunity.
Proctor’s Conner McKearin had not been getting a lot of playing time this freshman season on the Colby-Sawyer College men’s soccer team.
Then, with some players unavailable, he got his chance against Rivier College in Nashua, New Hampshire. He scored two goals within 45 seconds of one another in a 5-0 victory.
Sister Act
Burr and Burton Academy graduates Hannah and Grace Pinkus are playing Division I soccer — winning Division I soccer.
Grace is on a University of Massachusetts team that is 6-2-3. When the Minutemen tied Rhode Island 1-1 over the weekend, it extended their streak of unbeaten games to nine.
Hannah scored her fifth goal of the season over the weekend in a 3-0 win over Bucknell. Her five goals is tops on the team.
Brother Act
Staying with Burr and Burton siblings, Jay and Joe McCoy were a big part of Hobart’s defensive effort in the Statesmen’s 58-14 victory over Keystone College on Saturday.
Jay had a team-high eight tackles. He also forced and recovered a fumble. Joe had a couple of tackles.
The McCoys are enjoying the winning feeling with Hobart at 4-0.
Where’s the radio?
The Radio was my link to Rutland High football before I was 10 years old. I’d listen to the games and would delight in Howard Cameron’s “The Raiders are receiving to the Seabury end of the field.”
The reference was, of course to Seabury Street behind the end zone at Flaitz Field.
This year, it is so sad that Rutland has an outstanding football team that has the city buzzing but there is no Rutland High football on the air waves.
Hopefully, it will come back because RHS football on the radio is part of the soundtrack of autumn.
