NORTH CLARENDON — If there was one thing that the Mill River girls soccer team could count on over the last few seasons, it was that its goalie would keep them afloat.
Malori Carlson was elite as they come in the net. She commanded her post like few others could.
The reality of high school sports is that athletes graduate and the next wave comes through to make its mark. Carlson turned her tassel in the spring, so it's on the next generation to build on the foundation she was a big part in establishing.
"(Malori) allowed us to get away with a lot of stuff that we won't get away with this year," said Mill River coach Shawn Bendig.
Filling those shoes will be senior Lacee Lanfear. She's a lot more raw when it comes to goaltending talent, but has the instincts that will help her succeed.
Lanfear does have some experience, having stepped in for Carlson at one point last year. Lanfear has a basketball background, according to Bendig.
"What she did last year was kind of counterintuitive," Bendig said. "With new goalies, maybe they'll pick up the technique quicker, but they struggle with commanding their 18-yard box and coming off the line being vocal.
"Whether it's because of her maturity or the fact that she knows a lot of the girls, she came off her line (when she was thrust into competition). The fact that she had the wherewithal to do it, I'll take that. For me, the technical stuff will come with repetition. I'm happy to have her in goal."
Lanfear figures to be solid bridge option until the Minutemen can develop a younger player to eventually take on the role.
Lanfear will have a veteran defense in front of her. Senior Sierra Bryant returns as the center back and will captain the defense. Bryant is someone who hadn't played that role until last year.
"(Sierra) has really good speed and is one of the best athletes on our team. She can take a few more risks than others can," Bendig said.
Allie Usher and Casey Tifft are returning captains who play in the midfield. One of the two will anchor the center of the midfield.
"They're good on the ball and very solid two-way players," Bendig said.
Defense can take a team far, but putting the ball in the back of the net is incredibly important. Scoring has been an issue for Mill River in recent years and that was the same last year, where they had just five goals in a one-win campaign.
Bendig knows the group playing up top will be young, so it's going to take time for the scoring punch to develop.
"We have to do a much better job of creating opportunities than we have in the past," Bendig said.
Junior Claire Morris is a player with some speed Bendig could see playing an offensive role.
The roster is rounded out by seniors Abigail Severy, Ariel Olson and Malorie Tarbell, junior Sheyla Tarbell, sophomores Grace Smith, Mia Koponen, Alaina Cimonetti and Torrance Behrendt, freshmen Chloe Kennedy, Gracie Usher and Taylor Murphy and eighth grader Margi Cornwell.
With the youth on the roster, there are still some things in flux, but Bendig is happy with the flexibility that his roster has.
"The good thing is that we seem to have a lot of versatility," Bendig said. "They've played up, they've played back, so we have options with some of the new players. We're young, so it's going to take time. It's not necessarily about us playing our best soccer game one as it is us improving every game."
The first step in the journey for the young Minutemen is on Sept. 3, where Mill River hosts Rivendell Academy in a Saturday matinee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.