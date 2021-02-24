CASTLETON — This is not the kind of season that Tim Barrett’s Castleton University women’s basketball teams normally experience.
Then again, there is nothing normal about this COVID season for anyone.
When Barrett’s Spartans fell 65-54 to Little East Conference rival Keene State on Wednesday night, their record dipped to 1-5 and 0-5 in the LEC with only one game remaining.
The good news: There is youth loaded with potential on the roster. There are some first-year players ready to contribute significantly next season. One of them came out of the cornfield, another off the ranch.
Taylor Goodell has earned a starting role this season as a freshman and Grace Turner has brought a lot to the team coming off the bench.
“The Goodells have a lighted basketball court that is literally in the middle of a cornfield. It is a wonderful family,” said former Bellows Falls Union High boys basketball coach John Hollar.
Turner’s family operates a ranch in Wyoming and she came to CU to play this season after hearing about the school from two Castleton students working on the ranch as a summer job.
They along with Paige O’Brien, the other first-year player on the roster, have signaled they will be important pieces for the Spartans as they look to rebound in 2021-22.
Not only that, Fair Haven’s 1,000-point scorer Ryleigh Coloutti will be coming to Castleton as a freshman in the fall.
If Elise Magro and Coloutti wind up as a backcourt tandem next season that would give the Spartans two 1,000-point scorers from high school who can handle the ball as well as distribute it.
Rutland High graduate Rylee Burgess is another freshman with a bright future but she wears the red of the Keene State Owls.
Burgess collected a game-high 11 rebounds on Wednesday night.
“She is just scratching the surface,” Keene State coach Keith Boucher said after the game. “She is our Wes Unseld.
“She is a hard worker and is going to keep getting better.
“All three of our Vermont kids played well tonight.”
Boucher was referring to Brattleboro’s Hailey Derosia and Mount Anthony’s Jordyn Burke as the others.
Rutland’s Dave Magro, father of CU’s outstanding point guard, made his debut as the clock operator.
Baseball, tooCastleton University baseball coach Ted Shipley attended the game and is excited for a Little East season that he believes will be extremely exciting and competitive.
The Little East teams are scheduled to play 32 games against one another.
The athletic directors concocted a plan that would have only the first two of the four games against each team count in the standings.
Shipley said the nine coaches want all 32 of the games to count and they have drafted a letter to make their wishes known.
“It will be back on the table,” Castleton Athletic Director Deanna Tyson said.
Shipley’s Spartans have had 14 practices and their first outdoor practice was on Wednesday.
“I think the Little East could have four or five teams ranked this year. It’s loaded,” Shipley said, tabbing the University of Southern Maine as the team to beat.
“Playing 32 games against high-level teams is going to be exciting. I love it.”
Shipley said freshman Aubrey Ramey is looking good among the pitchers but Missisquoi’s 6-foot-7 Richard Walker is also coming around quickly.
“We are working with him on extension. When you are 6-foot-7, you are that much closer to the hitter,” Shipley said.
Another key member of the pitching staff could be Joe Voli, a transfer from Division I Quinnipiac.
East Montpelier’s Max Olmsted also has promise. He pitched seven perfect innings last season at Apprentice College and was removed after finally surrendering a hit in the eighth. He got the win.
Brattleboro’s Adam Newton is concentrating exclusively on shortstop now.
“In all honesty, he is a Division I shortstop,” Shipley said.”Everything he does is a high level shortstop.”
The Spartans are scheduled to open the campaign with a non-conference game against Eastern Nazarene in Weymouth, Massachusetts on May 5 and 6.
Castleton (and LEC) players are testing for COVID three times a week but Eastern Nazarene players only twice. The game is contingent upon having the Eastern Nazarene athletic department have its players tested three times that week, Shipley said.
tom.haley @rutlandherald.com
