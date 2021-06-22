SPRINGFIELD — Everyone from aspiring miniature basketball players to weekend warriors in men’s leagues in Springfield have a state-of-the-art outdoor court to play on now.
The refurbished facility at Riverside was former Springfield athlete Noah Zierfus’ wish that was granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“This is a unique one,” Wish-A-Wish’s Joe Larose said while attending the ceremony unveiling the news court on Tuesday evening.
Larose, who drove down from St. Albans, said the No. 1 wish request is normally a trip to Disney World.
But Zierfus, a student at Castleton University, got so much enjoyment from basketball growing up in Springfield that he wanted those who follow him to have a great place to play.
Zierfus played in the North-South Senior Football Game wearing the Springfield Cosmos helmet.
After his basketball season that senior season he received a cancer diagnosis.
There were chemotherapy treatments and surgeries. It wiped out his plan to play football at Castleton that fall.
Now, Zierfus is in remission and looked like the former standout athlete at Tuesday’s ceremony.
“I am probably in the best shape since my junior year (of high school),” Zierfus said.
He said he will be reporting to Castleton University’s football camp in August as a candidate to play for the Spartans.
Zierfus is majoring in Sports Management.
Many community members turned out Tuesday evening and former University of Vermont basketball star Anthony Lamb sent a video.
Zierfus treasures his days wearing the Cosmos green and white.
“It wasn’t any certain game. It was just the experience of being part of a team, of bonding with the other players and even the coaches,” Zierfus said.
We often hear about a person’s experience in athletics fortifying them for great battles like the one Zierfus is fighting.
Springfield football coach Todd Aiken said there is no doubt in his mind that his former player was steeled for his biggest challenge by playing football and basketball for the Cosmos.
“I think sports helped tremendously,” Aiken said. “It gives you a different mindset in how you approaching things.
“He has overcome a lot of hurdles.”
What Springfield Recreation Director Andy Bladyka called “typical 1960s or 70s asphalt” was dug up and replaced with a gorgeous vulcanized surface. The lines have been painted on both courts and the old metal backboards replaced by glass ones.
“The old court had a lot of cracks,” Zierfus said.
“I always wanted a court in my backyard so I wanted all the kids to have a place to play.”
“Noah is the kind of kid every coach wants,” Aiken said. “He works hard and he is the true team player.”
Tuesday night, the entire community was his team and Noah Zierfus was the MVP.
tom.haley
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.