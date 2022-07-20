Tony Zingali loved coaching and he loved football. Even after he stopped coaching after nearly five decades on the Mount St. Joseph Academy sidelines, he stayed close to the action as a member of the chain gang for games at St. Peter’s Field.
Mount St. Joseph was a Division I power in Vermont with Fundsie Cioffi as the head coach and Zingali as his line coach.
Word was received at the Rutland Herald on Wednesday morning that Zingali had died.
Mickey Caliguiri played on the line and as a linebacker under Zingali before going on to his own 47-year career in coaching high school football as the head coach at West Rutland and then as a longtime assistant at Rutland High.
Caliguiri said that Zingali’s influence was a major factor in his going into coaching after a football career at the University of Maine.
“He was tremendous. He was a taskmaster,” Caliguiri said. “He worked you hard and he expected your best.
“Fundsie was the innovator and Tony was the taskmaster.”
Caliiguiri said players wanted to play for Zingali.
“A lot of guys would tell you that if Tony asked you to jump, they’d say ‘how high?’” Caliguiri said.
He was a guy who cared about you. When football wasn’t in season, he would go to your basketball games to see how you were doing,” Caliguiri said.
“But he was old school. You had to get it done.”
When Caliguiri took over the West Rutland program, he said he tried to emulate Zingali as much as possible.
Zingali was also a great teacher of technique.
“When you were blocking, you had to keep your hands inside, not like today. He was very good at teaching that and showing how to turn a defender to open up the holes,” Caliguiri said.
His defense was built on an attacking style.
Caliguiri recalled a drive against Bennington Catholic when Bobby LaPenna was chewing up the yardage and got the Mounties down to the 1-yard line on five or six carries.
They called someone else’s number and the Sabers held at the goal line.
Caliguiri returned to the bench and remarked that it was too bad LaPenna hadn’t gotten the ball into the end zone.
Zingali quickly snapped at him. The message was: You worry about what you have to do and leave that other stuff to us.
“He put me in my place real quick,” Caliguiri said.
Chris Creed played football for Zingali until knee problems sidelined him but the coach made a lasting impression on him.
“After I stopped playing football, he still came to all my hockey games and came into the locker room to talk to me after the games,” Creed said.
“He was hard to play for but he was always in your corner. You would run through a brick wall for him.
“He had those great leadership qualities. He was just a great person.”
Zingali left coaching after 47 years but he never really left football. He was a fixture among those watching the Mounties practice at St. Peter’s Field, beginning with the heat of preseason in August through the end of the season.
MSJ no longer plays football but the Mounties boast one of the proudest histories in the sport with a dozen state titles in the championship era which began in 1970 and five more mythical state crowns before that.
Nobody is a bigger part of that history than Tony Zingali. He won titles as Cioffi’s assistant, won a state championship as an MSJ player in 1949 and won another during his short stint as the Mounties’ head coach.
But more important to those who played for him was the impact Zingali had on the whole person.
“He was great at character building. He was a great man,” Caliguiri said.
