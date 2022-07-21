There are two things that I associate my fifth grade teacher Otilia Brolin with today.
The first was her lecture in October of 1957 about how we were going to be loaded with much more work in math and science because we had to catch the Russians.
Russia had just launched the space age with the first space satellite Sputnik.
We were beaten into space and “Tilly” was animated in making her “threat” to go full bore with math and science.
I do not recall her following up on her promise but I do remember her visit to my house a couple of years later when I was in junior high school. It is not a great memory.
I had broken my femur so badly that I was in a body cast, spending too many months in a hospital bed in our living room in Proctor.
Several teachers would visit each week to tutor me including Ms. Brolin who had moved up to the junior high by that time.
She came by for a math lesson on a Saturday. The Saturday of the city rivalry football game between Mount St. Joseph and Rutland High.
The Rutland-MSJ game meant everything to me. EVERYTHING.
I could not attend that year, of course, but I was super psyched to listen to it on the radio.
Tilly had just interrupted the most important thing in the world at that time.
I made certain as to not ask any questions so as to get her out of the house as soon as possible.
I missed the broadcast and, I have to admit, I actually cried when she left. That game was everything.
Making the pilgrimage to watch the MSJ-Rutland game with my father was one great day each year.
Listening to it on the radio would have been enough that year. I didn’t even get that.
Ms. Brolin remarked to my mother a couple of days later about how “down” I seemed to be that Saturday.
She didn’t know the half of it.
I have been thinking a lot about the Rutland-MSJ football series the last couple of days. The recent death of MSJ’s legendary coach Tony Zingali brought back those memories for a lot of people.
What a great tradition the city had with this neighborhood rivalry. It would be hard to believe for today’s students just how big and important it was.
When Mary Fregosi was teaching at Rutand High and the game was still a big deal, she told some students that the game was an even bigger event at one time. She told me a student responded, ‘How could it be any bigger?’
But it was from the snake dance through the city to all the post game parties to the crowds of a few thousand people, many of whom had come back for the weekend from all corners of the country.
St. Johnsbury Academy and Lyndon Institute will meet on the gridiron on Oct. 22 for the 117th time.
The Hilltoppers have beaten Lyndon the last seven times.
I hope that the series does not get so lopsided that it becomes irrelevant and then dies.
That would leave one heck of a hole in the Northeast Kingdom. We know all about that here in Rutland.
Mourning Tony Zingali brings with it tons of memories of the city football rivalry this week.
One of the memorable contests was the one in which Zingali was an MSJ All-State lineman in the 1949 game.
It was memorable because the Mounties entered the game unbeaten and Rutland with just one loss.
MSJ won the game 20-0 to complete a perfect season. They were declared state champions.
That was just the beginning for Zingali who became a legendary coach and a huge piece of one of the greatest football rivalries anywhere.
It was a rivalry that grew and grew. The estimated crowd for the first game in 1930 was about 800 fans and decades later there was one crowd estimated at 4,500 to 5,000.
The game meant everything. Tilly Brolin’s heart was in the right place. Mine was broken.
