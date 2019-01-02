“With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent’s shortfall has been most glaring.”
Incoming Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, in a Washington Post op-ed published this week A10
