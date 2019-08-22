“In the coming month, we won’t find a new deal that would be far away from what we have.”
French President Emmanuel Macron responds to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who traveled to Paris to personally request a restart of stalled Brexit negotiations. — A7
Climate plan
Vt. Sen. Bernie Sanders unveils his $16.3 trillion plan to declare global climate change a national emergency. A2
Hot property
As the world burns and melting ice opens shipping lanes and reveals incredible riches, the Arctic region at the top of the world is seen as a new geopolitical and economic asset. A6
