“This ruling is a defeat for the Trump administration’s all-out assault on the rights of asylum seekers. ”
Jennifer Chang Newell, managing attorney of the ACLU’s Immigrants’ Rights Project, commenting on a U.S. District Court ruling blocking administration policies that prevent immigrants from seeking asylum. — A6
Opioid abuse
Lawmakers seek relief for a state child welfare system straining under the weight of dealing with Vermont’s opioid addiction crisis. A2
The Scene
This week, Janelle Faignant answers the musical question how did “The Nutcracker,” beloved Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky ballet that it is, become associated with Christmas? All that and more this week’s The Scene. B5
