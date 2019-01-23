Feel the Bern
Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., visited North Carolina on Wednesday, where he lost the African-American vote by a wide margin in 2016. A3
Barbs traded
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rescinded her invitation to the president to deliver his State of the Union message from the House Chamber next week. A6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.