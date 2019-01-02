Fish story
Biologists try to figure out what has caused the decline in salmon stock in Lake Champlain. A2
The Scene
Lizi Boyd, author of more than a dozen children's books, will appear in Rutland at Phoenix Books to meet fans and make friends. A7
MSJ routed
West Rutland girls trounce Mount St. Joseph in Division IV girls basketball action. B1
