Ed Hunter, Fair Haven SRO

Ed Hunter, an officer with the Fair Haven Police Department, stands in Fair Haven Union High School on Tuesday. Hunter patrols the school and says he walks three to six miles a day during a shift.

 Robert Layman / Staff Photo/

Despite the foolhardy push by deniers, a record number of Americans now say they understand that climate change is real.

Editorial, A4

Roving SRO

Slate Valley Unified Union School District has new resource officers from the Castleton Police Department joining its school days. A3

Trans ban

The U.S. Supreme Court split 5-4 to allow American military to forbid the service of transgender people. B4

