Pumpkin royalty chosen

On Wednesday, the Rutland City Recreation and Parks Department chose the Pumpkin Queen and King for 2019 during the 54th annual Royal Pumpkin Pageant broadcast by PEG-TV. Emma Duffy and Matthew Creed, of Rutland High School, are this year’s queen and king. This year was the first time a Pumpkin King has been chosen. The contest was opened to male students in 2018, but because of a lack of participants, only a queen was chosen. Shown in this provided photo in the back row, from left, Heith Mason, of Poultney; Gary Burnett, of Mill River; Cael Christian, of Fair Haven; Creed; and Ben Pencak, of Mount St. Joseph. In the front row are, from left, Katarina Scribner, of Poultney; Allison Nemeth, of Mill River; Jordyn Howard, of Fair Haven; Duffy; Emelia Tooley, of Mount St. Joseph; and Madelynn Flanders, of Proctor. One contestant, Jenee McGee, of West Rutland, is not in the photo. As queen and king, Duffy and Creed will lead this year’s Halloween Parade in Downtown Rutland. According to Rutland Rec, the candidates for the pageant are chosen by their individual schools as students who embody school spirit, demonstrate leadership and help others in their community. The other members of the court, the princesses and princes, will represent their respective schools in the parade and ride in front of their school’s marching band.