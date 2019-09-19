“Funding election security grants is a matter of national security, preserving our democracy, and maintaining full faith in our elections.”
Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, speaking after the panel on Thursday approved $250 million to help states beef up their election systems. — A6
1,000+ rescues
The remnants of Tropical Depression Imelda unleashed torrential rain Thursday in parts of Texas and Louisiana. B4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.