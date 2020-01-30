“For far too long, Congress has been missing in action on matters of war and peace. It is time to end giving blank checks to any president to wage endless wars."
U.S. Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif, who sponsored a House measure repealing war authorization, originally created in 2002 in the wake of foreign terror attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. - B8
Ghost lake tale
With local temperatures dropping, it might seem cold enough now, but 20,000 years ago, much of Vermont lay under a mile-thick glacier that stayed deeply frozen for 10,000 years. A2
Outbreak spreads
As the number of sickened people and death toll rises, Russia closed its long border with China and Europeans in that far eastern nation continued evacuations, the World Health Organization in Geneva declared a global emergency. B4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.