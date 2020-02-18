Raiders win
Lady Raiders girls basketballers responded to tough love from their coach and found themselves with an 11-6 record after Tuesday night’s 52-35 victory over Otter Valley at College of St. Joseph. B1
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: February 18, 2020 @ 10:59 pm
Raiders win
Lady Raiders girls basketballers responded to tough love from their coach and found themselves with an 11-6 record after Tuesday night’s 52-35 victory over Otter Valley at College of St. Joseph. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.