Rutland High School’s co-captain Rylee Burgess (32), right, looks for a shot while being heavily guarded by Otter Valley’s Livia Bernhardt (4), left, during their Tuesday night match-up at College of St. Joseph.

 Photo by Jon Olender

Raiders win

Lady Raiders girls basketballers responded to tough love from their coach and found themselves with an 11-6 record after Tuesday night’s 52-35 victory over Otter Valley at College of St. Joseph. B1

