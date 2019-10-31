Social media
With Twitter’s total ban of political advertising on its website, pressure mounts for Facebook to follow suit. A7
Premiums stabilize
But more Americans go without health insurance and stable premiums plus greater choice next year under the Obama health law aren’t likely to reverse that. A10
Peace talk
The Syrian government and its opposition take seats for their first face-to-face peace talk with no guarantee of accord in sight. B4
