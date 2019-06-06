All in a day's work

Game Warden Timothy Carey, center, removes a reticulated python from a North Clarendon home in 2015.

 WILSON RING / AP Photo

“I have all kinds of friends buried. They were young. They got killed. They couldn’t come home.”

William Tymchuk, 98, Canadian veteran who survived some of the deadliest fighting after the Normandy landings, June 6, 1944. — B4

Better bee care

There’s a better way to handle bee swarms than just calling an exterminator: Call a beekeeper instead and put those bees to work making honey. A2

Warden of year

Gov. Phil Scott honors local Game Warden Timothy Carey, naming him Game Warden of the Year. A3

