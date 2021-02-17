Southern storm
Freak winter snowstorm knocks out power in Texas, Georgia, Alabama, snarls traffic, slows vaccine delivery, leaves multitudes without heat. A8
Stick in hand
Former Rutland High lacrosse player Marina Rotella is ready for her senior season at Stetson University. B1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.