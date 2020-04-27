“It’s a real mess. Everything is destroyed.”
Jace Hingle, 17, an inmate at a Bridge City, Louisiana, juvenile detention facility, commenting on rioting that resulted after an outbreak of COVID-19 infected youngsters in state custody. — A8
Green Mountain Power’s Steve Costello talks about how self-isolation has affected his household. A5
‘New Normal’
Georgians rejoice as 330 of the 400 statewide Waffle House restaurants reopen for eat-in dining, with a side of masked waitstaff and social distancing. B2
