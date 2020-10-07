Guilt denied

Max Misch, of Bennington, charged with a hate crime in a fight with a Black man, pleads not guilty. A3

Storm watch

For the sixth time in the Atlantic hurricane season, people in Louisiana are once more fleeing for safety. A8

Putin’s message

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday criticized President Trump and Joe Biden for not improving U.S.-Russia relations. A10

