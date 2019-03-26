“I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I was being accused of.”
Jussie Smollett, actor in TV hit “Empire,” speaking to reporters after prosecutors on Tuesday dropped all 16 of the charges against him. — B4
Money for vets
A program that provides legal services for U.S. military veterans has received needed state grant money despite dissent from the Legislature’s Rutland delegation. A3
