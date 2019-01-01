“The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall. So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security.”
President Donald J. Trump, in a tweet commenting on the partisan impasse that keeps the U.S. government partially shut down for a second week. - A6
Brewery expands
Rutland Beer Works expands its successful craft beer enterprise from the city's Hop'n Moose to a new brewpub in Killington. A2
Hospital denial
Central Vermont Medical Clinic, of Berlin, denies culpability as accused in a lawsuit claiming a woman was fraudulently impregnated by the gynecologist who treated her. A3
