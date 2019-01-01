20190102_rhd_local_beer_works_patterson_dale_1

Dale Patterson, owner and brewmaster at Rutland Beer Works, pours a sample beer at the brewery on Granger Street last August.

 Robert Layman / Staff Photos

 “The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall. So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security.”

President Donald J. Trump, in a tweet commenting on the partisan impasse that keeps the U.S. government partially shut down for a second week. - A6

Brewery expands

Rutland Beer Works expands its successful craft beer enterprise from the city's Hop'n Moose to a new brewpub in Killington. A2

Hospital denial

Central Vermont Medical Clinic, of Berlin, denies culpability as accused in a lawsuit claiming a woman was fraudulently impregnated by the gynecologist who treated her. A3

