“To put his representative in charge of the most important international crime-fighting organization is like putting the Mafia in charge.”

American-born British financier and economist Bill Browder, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to install a highly placed Russian as head of Interpol. — A6

Help and hinder

Expected rainfall in Northern California would help firefighters battling wildfire, but make it more difficult to locate bodies of missing residents in the ruins. A10

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.