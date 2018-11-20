“To put his representative in charge of the most important international crime-fighting organization is like putting the Mafia in charge.”
American-born British financier and economist Bill Browder, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to install a highly placed Russian as head of Interpol. — A6
Help and hinder
Expected rainfall in Northern California would help firefighters battling wildfire, but make it more difficult to locate bodies of missing residents in the ruins. A10
