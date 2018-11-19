“It’s a suffering tape, it’s a terrible tape. I’ve been fully briefed on it, there’s no reason for me to hear it.”
President Donald Trump, speaking about a recording purported to have been made during the killing of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Turkey on Sept. 28. B4
Wise child
Musical adaptation of Roald Dahl’s novel “Matilda,” about a gifted little girl who despite parental rejection finds her power comes to Northern Stage. A2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.