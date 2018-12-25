ORC Review

Larry Gordon rehearses the Onion River Chorus with Lynette Combs at the keyboard.

 Provided Photo

“Since midnight Saturday, more than 800,000 public servants and their families have been told not to expect their next paycheck for the foreseeable future.”

Editorial — A4

Virtuosic show

The Onion River Chorus delivered grand performances of liturgical works from the High Baroque with a 65-voice community choir, soloists and orchestra under direction of Larry Gordon. A2

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.