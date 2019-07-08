Start ‘em up
The 40th annual RAVE Car Club car show will take place this weekend at the Vermont State Fairgrounds in Rutland. A3
New flavors
Where Bridges Country Store used to be on Route 4 in Mendon now sits Depalo Coffee, a roastery and store with roots that sprouted in Nicaragua. A3
Victorious!
The United States women took their second consecutive and fourth ever World Cup trophy by defeating the Netherlands on Sunday. B1
