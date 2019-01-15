“The majority of Americans understand exactly what is happening here. The president could open the government tomorrow and he refuses to.”
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., speaking about prospects for ending the partial government
shutdown. — B4
Road diet nixed
Business Route 4 between Center Rutland and West Rutland will remain as it is after repaving. A planned “road diet,” reducing four lanes to three has been rejected. A3
The road again
A group of Hondurans have joined a new caravan of migrants headed for the U.S. border hoping to escape the violence in their country. A6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.