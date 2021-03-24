Rutland, VT (05701)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low 49F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.