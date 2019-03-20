“Every vote matters, and the way we can make that happen is that we can have national voting, and that means get rid of the Electoral College.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaking at a CNN Town Hall on Monday night in Jackson, Mississippi. - A6
High price to pay
U.S. Army tells environmental group it will cost close to $300,000 to release results of water testing related to potentially deadly contamination on military bases. A6
Birth unit closed
Springfield Hospital's board of trustees, trying to shave $6.5 million off it's budget, votes to close the hospital's child-birthing center. B3
