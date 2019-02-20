“Significant progress has been made (in the opioid crisis). But lives are still being lost; families are being destroyed; and the effects are being felt across every demographic living in Vermont.”
Talent show
“Rutland’s Got Talent,” the new iteration of a Rutland tradition, is looking to audition a few good acts for the show, singers, dancers, acrobats. A7
New arms race?
Russian President Vladimir Putin sternly warned the United States against deploying new missiles in Europe, saying he would retaliate with weapons of his own. B8
