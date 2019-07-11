“It sickens me that this is this is the United States of America. We are so much better than this.”
Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal, of Washington state, a former immigrant advocate, commenting on the Trump administration’s plans for a nationwide immigration enforcement operation this weekend targeting migrant families. — B4
Drake takes it
With a masterful final round, Drake Hull soared to his third straight Vermont Am championship, matching the record set by Rutland Country Club’s most celebrated member, Tom Pierce. B1
Water rising
New Orleans, already seeing widespread flooding, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Barry, threatening to blow ashore with torrential rain and punishing wind. B4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.