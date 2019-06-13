“Taken as a whole these unprovoked attacks present a clear threat to international peace and security, a blatant assault on the freedom of navigation and an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension by Iran.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, commenting after suspected attacks on two oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, one Norwegian and the other Japanese. — B8
Overturned
The conviction of Michael Buxton, 37, of Chester, on a charge of criminal negligence in the operation of a motor vehicle after the death of a pedestrian he ran down in 2015, was overturned on appeal. A2
