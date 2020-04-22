FQW

Poet and UVM professor Major Jackson, of South Burlington, answers five questions about coping with self-quarantine in the shadow of the novel coronavirus. A5

Benefit BROC

And enjoy a caffe latte at Speakeasy this morning between 8 and 10 a.m. Make a donation and drive off with a steaming cup of perky deliciousness. A7

Airlines hurt

Think you’ve got it bad? Airlines are taking it in the shorts, with airline traffic down 95% from a year ago. With that coronavirus stalking the globe, nobody wants to fly anywhere. Now’s your chance to score cheap seats. B2

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.