“What (New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern) has done is a very brave move, and it’s the kind of move that can only be done in a common-law country where guns are not a right.”
Alexander Gillespie, professor of international law at Waikato University in Hamilton, New Zealand, commenting on the countrywide ban of military-style weapons in private ownership. — A10
Housing needed
A report commissioned by Downstreet Housing & Community Development found the state needs more housing for those in recovery. A2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.